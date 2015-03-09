(Recasts with comments by transport minister, analyst)
March 9 A series of train derailments in
northern Ontario is cause for concern for Canada's transport
minister, a spokesman said on Monday, as fires continued to burn
where a Canadian National Railway Co train carrying oil
went off the tracks on the weekend.
The fiery crash was the third incident along the same
section of CN track in less than a month, and the second in
which crude oil from Alberta spilled and burned near the small
town of Gogama, Ontario.
"The minister is very concerned with the number of incidents
that have taken place in this area," spokesman Zach Segal said
in an emailed statement.
The Canadian government has made a number of regulatory
changes since 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude oil
derailed and exploded in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic,
killing 47 people, but derailments have continued.
There have been calls for slower speeds.
"Obviously it's a public relations disaster," said S&P
Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore. "In the long term, they're
creating a real risk to the entire rail industry of decreased
train speeds."
Strict speed limits could slow not just crude shipments, but
all freight that travels along North America's rail network,
reducing capacity and cutting into railways' earnings.
Regulators in Canada and the United States are working on a
new standard for tank cars, meant to improve on existing designs
that have performed poorly in crude oil derailments. In
February, Canadian media reported that they could be ready in
the spring.
Shortly after the previous fiery derailment near Gogama,
Canada's Transportation Safety Board said the incident showed
the need for safer tank cars.
Safety board spokesman John Cottreau said the train in this
weekend's derailment had been traveling at 43 miles per hour at
the time of the accident, under the speed limit in the area.
CN Rail said it expects to have a temporary bypass around
the site within 48 hours, but could not yet say when normal
service would resume.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and David Ljunggren in
Ottawa; Editing by Peter Galloway)