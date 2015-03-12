(Adds comment from Transport Minister Lisa Raitt)
March 12 Thirteen cars on a Canadian National
Railway Co train went off the tracks in rural Manitoba
on Wednesday night and spilled some petroleum product on the
ground in the company's third derailment in a week.
There were no injuries and no threat to the public from the
latest derailment, CN spokesman Brent Kossey said on Thursday.
The train was carrying refinery cracking stock, which spilled
from one car.
Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt used the accident to
reiterate her calls from earlier in the week that the company
should be called to answer questions before a parliamentary
committee.
"What's going on operationally?" Raitt told reporters
following a speech. "I can hear from CN, but I think CN should
talk to Parliament and should talk to Canadians."
On Saturday, a CN oil train derailed and burned in northern
Ontario. Also in Ontario, a train hauling empty tank cars that
had recently held hazardous liquids went off the tracks on March
5.
In February, another CN oil train derailed and ignited a
fire, also along the railway's northern Ontario main line.
Kossey said the Wednesday night spill had been contained and
that CN was working with Manitoba environmental officials to
clean up the product from the ground adjacent to the track. No
waterways have been affected.
Shares of CN were down 17 Canadian cents at C$85.56 in
midday trading.
