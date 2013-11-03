TORONTO Nov 3 A Canadian National Railway Co
train carrying lumber and sulfur dioxide derailed in
the Western Canadian province of Alberta on Sunday, but there
were no injuries or spills of dangerous goods, a spokesman for
the railway said.
Rail safety has become a central issue in Canada since a
runaway Montreal, Maine and Atlantic train carrying crude oil
exploded in the center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in
July, killing 47 people.
And Sunday's derailment comes just two weeks after another
Canadian National Railway train carrying crude oil and liquefied
petroleum gas derailed and caught fire in Alberta. That crash
caused no casualties.
The train that derailed on Sunday was traveling eastbound
near the hamlet of Peers, Alberta, which is about 110 miles (177
km) from the provincial capital of Edmonton, when 13 freight
cars went off the tracks at about 1 a.m. local time.
Twelve of the cars were carrying lumber, the railway said,
while one was a dangerous-goods tanker car carry sulfur dioxide,
a toxic gas.
A spokesman for Canadian National said the dangerous-goods
car was upright and not leaking and there were no environmental
concerns or threats to the public.
"The crews are on site and the cause of the derailment last
night remains under investigation," Patrick Waldron said, adding
that the railway, Canada's largest, did not have an estimate for
when the line would reopen.