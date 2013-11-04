TORONTO Nov 4 Canadian National Railway Ltd
reopened a section of its main line in the western
province of Alberta late on Sunday after it was blocked by a
train derailment earlier in the day, CN said on Monday, adding
that the cause of the accident is under investigation.
Rail safety and the transport of hazardous materials are
major issues in Canada following the July explosion of a runaway
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic train carrying crude oil that
killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Quebec.
CN, Canada's largest railway, said there were no injuries or
spills of dangerous goods when the 12 cars carrying lumber and
one car carrying sulfur dioxide derailed near the hamlet of
Peers, Alberta, about 110 miles (177 km) from the provincial
capital of Edmonton at about 1 a.m. local time on Sunday.
The car carrying sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas, was upright,
intact and not leaking and there were no environmental concerns
or threats to the public, the railway said.
CN had the track cleared and reopened to traffic at 5:15
p.m. local time on Sunday, said Warren Chandler, a senior
manager of public and government affairs at CN.
The accident came just two weeks after another CN train
carrying crude oil and propane derailed and caught fire in
Alberta, but caused no casualties.