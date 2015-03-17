TORONTO, March 17 Canada's transportation
watchdog said on Tuesday it is concerned about how long it will
take to replace tank cars used to haul crude by rail with cars
that meet improved standards announced last week.
"While the proposed standards look promising, the TSB has
concerns about the implementation timeline, given initial
observations of the performance of CPC-1232 cars in recent
derailments," said Canada's Transportation Safety Board in a
release, referring to newer model cars that have nonetheless
broken open in several recent derailments.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)