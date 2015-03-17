(Adds reaction from CN Rail, quotes, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 17 Canada's transportation
watchdog said on Tuesday that recent fiery derailments of trains
hauling crude oil mean a new generation of stronger tanker
wagons should be introduced ahead of schedule.
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is probing two
accidents within the last month involving Canadian National
Railway Co oil trains which came off the tracks and
caught fire near the small northern Ontario town of Gogama.
Both trains were hauling CPC-1232 crude tankers, meant to be
safer than the older DOT-111 models that blew up in downtown
Lac-Megantic, Quebec in 2013, killing 47 people. Canada last
week unveiled tough standards for a new generation of tanker
cars that would replace the CPC-1232s by 2025 at the latest.
"While the proposed standards look promising, the TSB has
concerns about the implementation timeline, given initial
observations of the performance of CPC-1232 cars in recent
derailments," the agency said in a release.
"If older tank cars, including the CPC-1232 cars, are not
phased out sooner, then the regulator and industry need to take
more steps to reduce the risk of derailments or consequences
following a derailment carrying flammable liquids," it said, but
gave no details.
The agency said track failures may have played a role in
each of the Gogama derailments as well as in the case of an oil
train that left the tracks near Minnipuka, also in northern
Ontario. No crude caught fire in that accident.
The TSB has issued a safety advisory letter asking the
federal transport ministry to review the risk assessments
conducted for the area.
"Petroleum crude oil unit trains transporting heavily-loaded
tank cars will tend to impart higher than usual forces to the
track infrastructure during their operation," said the agency.
"These higher forces expose any weaknesses that may be
present in the track structure, making the track more
susceptible to failure."
It noted trains traveling in the area were under orders to
travel slowly to protect against various infrastructure and
track maintenance issues.
CN spokesman Jim Feeny said the company "has enhanced its
already rigorous infrastructure and mechanical inspection
procedures on this northern Ontario rail corridor".
The office of Transport Minister Lisa Raitt - which has
overall responsibility for regulating the rail industry - was
not immediately available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)