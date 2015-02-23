BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 23 Canadian National Railway Co
* Report on derailment in northern Ontario
* Safety board says all derailed class 111 tank cars were constructed in the last 3 years
* Saftey board says at least 19 of the 29 tank cars were breached or partially breached Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.