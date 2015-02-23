TORONTO Feb 23 A train derailment in Canada
this month that set ablaze several new-model tank cars carrying
crude oil shows the need for tougher rail car standards,
Canada's safety watchdog said on Monday.
The Canadian National Railway Co. train, carrying
crude and petroleum distillates, derailed in northern Ontario on
Feb. 14, setting seven of its 100 cars on fire. The accident
blocked traffic on its main cross-country line for several days.
The 29 cars that derailed were CPC-1232 tankers, meant to be
safer than the older DOT-111 crude tankers that derailed and
burned in downtown Lac-Megantic, Quebec in 2013, killing 47
people.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, however, said the
derailed CN cars performed much like the older cars.
It said the walls of at least 19 cars were breached or
partially breached in the accident, releasing oil. The train was
moving at a restricted speed of 38 miles per hour, while the
Lac-Mégantic derailment happened at 65 miles per hour.
"Preliminary assessment of the CPC-1232-compliant tank cars
involved in this occurrence demonstrates the inadequacy of this
standard given the tank cars' similar performance to the legacy
Class 111 tanks cars involved in the Lac-Mégantic accident," the
board said in a statement.
A crash last Monday in West Virginia of a CSX Corp
train also involved the newer model CPC-1232-compliant tank
cars.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Dan Grebler)