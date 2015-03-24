UPDATE 2-Warm weather and low energy prices hurt Centrica's margins
* Political risks to continue weighing on Centrica shares -RBCCM
OTTAWA, March 24 An unusually harsh winter is one of the reasons Canadian National Rail Co suffered a sharp increase in the number of train accidents in 2014, a top official said on Tuesday.
Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena told a committee of federal legislators that deep cold can cause rails and wheels to crack. The company has increased inspections of tracks, he added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TUNIS, May 8 Energy company Perenco has halted production in two fields in southern Tunisia because of sit-in protests demanding jobs and investment in the region, local and state-run radios said on Monday.