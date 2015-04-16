(In seventh paragraph, corrects location of company
headquarters.)
TORONTO, April 16 Canadian National Railway Co
, which has seen a string of derailments recently, will
spend C$500 million to upgrade its feeder network in Western
Canada to improve safety, the railway said on Thursday.
A Reuters investigation last month found that CN Rail's
safety record had deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing years
of improvements, as accidents blamed on poor track conditions
spiked.
CN Rail said at the time it was "keenly aware" of the trend
and blamed it, in part, on rising freight volumes especially in
Western Canada.
The new multi-year program is allocating about C$100 million
for branch lines in northern Alberta in 2015. CN plans capital
spending of C$2.6 billion in 2015 and the upgrade does not
change that figure, a spokesman said.
The infrastructure upgrade, which includes heavier rail and
new ties, focuses on feeder lines in Alberta, Manitoba and
Saskatchewan. Feeder lines are sometimes built using lighter
rail than main routes, but can still carry heavy traffic
especially as crude moves out of Alberta's oil sands.
CN's freight volumes have jumped more than 50 percent in
Western Canada over the past five years amid a boom in oil by
rail shipments.
The Montreal-based company suffered a string of derailments
on its main line in February and March, including three along
one section of its main route through northern Ontario. CN has
slowed trains in the area while investigations continue.
Canada's transport minister, referring to the Ontario
derailments, told Reuters last week that the railway "really
should be working on their infrastructure."
(Reporting by Allison Martell)