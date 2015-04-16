(Adds reaction, context of growth in Western Canada)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, April 16 Canadian National Railway Co
, hit by a recent string of derailments, will spend
C$500 million ($412 million) to upgrade its feeder network in
Western Canada to improve safety and boost capacity, the railway
said on Thursday.
A Reuters investigation last month found that CN Rail's
safety record deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing years of
improvements, as accidents blamed on poor track conditions
spiked.
CN, Canada's biggest railway, said at the time it was
"keenly aware" of the trend and blamed it, in part, on rising
freight volumes, especially in Western Canada.
The new multiyear program allocates about C$100 million for
branch lines in northern Alberta in 2015. CN plans capital
spending of C$2.6 billion in 2015 and the upgrade does not
change that figure, a spokesman said.
CN's freight volumes have jumped more than 50 percent in
Western Canada over the past five years as it handles more
industrial products and natural resources, including oil. CN
said volumes are still rising.
The infrastructure upgrade, which includes heavier rails and
new ties, focuses on feeder lines in Alberta, Manitoba and
Saskatchewan. Feeder lines are sometimes built using lighter
rail than main routes, but can still carry heavy traffic such as
crude oil moving out of the northern Alberta oil sands.
"We are pleased that CN has responded in order to continue
to provide safe and reliable transportation of our goods to
market," Transport Minister Lisa Raitt in a statement.
As part of the program, CN plans to upgrade its Slave Lake
subdivision, a 133-mile (213 km) section of track in northern
Alberta.
Data obtained by Reuters shows that four CN trains derailed
along that section in 2014, more than on any other subdivision.
In June, two trains derailed in the same place in just two days.
The data indicates that at least three of the incidents were
caused by track problems.
"We're delighted to hear that CN is making a sizeable
investment on our line," Tyler Warman, mayor of the town of
Slave Lake.
The Montreal-based company suffered a string of derailments
in February and March, including three along one section of its
main route through northern Ontario. CN has slowed trains in the
area while investigations continue.
Raitt, referring to the Ontario derailments, told Reuters
last week that the railway "really should be working on their
infrastructure".
($1=$1.215 Canadian)
