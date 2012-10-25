Oct 25 The ostrich-like dinosaurs that roamed
the Earth millions of years ago were adorned with feathers, used
to attract a mate or protect offspring rather than for flight,
according to the findings of Canadian scientists released on
Thursday.
Researchers from the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology,
and the University of Calgary made the discovery in the
75-million-year-old rocks in the badlands of southern Alberta.
The ostrich-like dinosaurs, known as ornithomimids, were
thought to be hairless, fleet-footed birds and were depicted as
such in the Hollywood movie Jurassic Park.
But the researchers found evidence of feathers with a
juvenile and two adult skeletons of ornithomimus, a species
within the ornithomimid group.
"The discovery, the first to establish the existence of
feathers in ornithomimids, suggests that all ostrich-like
dinosaurs had feathers," according to a statement from the
Alberta museum.
It said the specimens also revealed that the dinosaurs
boasted a base of down-like feathers throughout their lifetime
while older ones developed feathers on their arms, approximating
wings.
But the dinosaurs would have been too large to fly, so the
plumage might have been employed to attract a mate or in the
protection of eggs during hatching.
The findings by the paleontologists Francois Therrien,
curator at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, and Darla Zelenitsky,
assistant professor at the University of Calgary, will be
published on Friday in Science, a leading journal.
The fossils were discovered in sandstone and were the first
feathered dinosaur specimens found in North America, according
to the museum statement. Previously feathered dinosaur skeletons
have been recovered almost exclusively from fine-grained rocks
in China and Germany.
(Reporting By Russ Blinch; editing by Todd Eastham)