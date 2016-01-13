TORONTO Jan 13 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that shifts in the value of the Canadian currency bring both challenges and opportunities, and his government is watching the exchange rate fluctuations carefully.

"It goes without saying that the dollar is something we are closely monitoring but we should always understand that regardless of the level it might hit, there are new opportunities, new challenges, and as a government we will be working with the business community and Canadians to ensure we come to a point where we have the best possible growth and the best opportunities for success," Trudeau, speaking in French, told reporters in Toronto.

The Canadian dollar is at a 12-year low against its U.S. counterpart, in part due to the low price of oil.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chris Reese)