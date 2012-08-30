OTTAWA Aug 30 The Supreme Court of Canada
agreed on Thursday to hear a challenge to Ontario's ban on
private-label generic drugs, a ruling that could boost the
fortunes of Canadian pharmacy chains.
The court gave top pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart Corp
and closely held Katz Group leave to challenge a
province of Ontario regulation that forbids drugstores from
selling their own private-label drugs.
Part of a package of regulatory changes that have weighed on
pharmacies' earnings, the rule was upheld by Ontario's highest
court in December 2011, and has kept Shoppers from selling its
Sanis private-label drugs in the province, its biggest market.
Closely held competitor Katz Group, which operates Rexall
drugstores, wants to launch a similar business.
A Supreme Court ruling against Shoppers and Katz could
inspire similar bans in other provinces, which have already
followed Ontario's lead in cutting prices for generic drugs.
But a decision in the companies' favor would help offset the
impact of those price cuts, which along with changes in
reimbursement rules have weighed on earnings.
No date has been set for hearing the case.
The cases are Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. et al. v. Minister of
Health and Long-Term Care et al. (34649) and Katz Group Canada
Inc. et al. v. Minister of Health and Long-Term Care et al.
(34647).