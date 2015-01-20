(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show Indigo, Kobo are not target of probe)

TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has asked for records from Indigo Books and Music Inc, the country's biggest bookstore chain, as part of an on-going probe into alleged anti-competitive practices in the e-book market.

The competition watchdog said it sought a court order last week to compel Indigo and Japanese e-reader maker Kobo Inc to turn over records relevant to the investigation. Kobo is owned by Tokyo-based ecommerce company Rakuten Inc.

The bureau said that there is no conclusion of wrongdoing by Indigo or Kobo at this time. Spokeswomen for Indigo and Kobo were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)