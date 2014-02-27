* Q4 deficit C$16.01 bln, forecast C$17.00 bln
* Q3 deficit revised to C$14.80 bln from C$15.47 bln
* Deficit in 2013 was second highest on record
* Lower crude prices main reason for higher Q4 deficit
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 27 Lower prices for crude
oil helped to widen Canada's current account deficit to its
fourth-largest level ever in the final months of last year,
underlining economists' expectations that net exports were a
drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.
The gap widened to C$16.01 billion ($14.42 billion) in the
fourth quarter of 2013, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Still, the deficit was smaller than the C$17.00 billion analysts
had forecast and previous deficits were revised lower.
Statscan said the increase in the deficit was mostly because
of the trade in goods, with exports down C$876 million and
imports up C$509 million. The biggest factor was a C$2.20
billion decline in crude oil exports, mainly because of lower
prices.
The Canadian dollar came off its session lows
immediately after the report, but the data was offset by
investor caution over political tensions in Ukraine, which
weighed on the currency.
Economists said the report was in line with their
expectations for how overall growth likely shaped up in the
fourth quarter. Figures for gross domestic product will be
released on Friday.
"While the deterioration in the current account deficit was
not as bad as initially feared, it reaffirms our expectation
that net exports will weigh on fourth-quarter gross domestic
product growth," Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at
TD Securities in Toronto, said in a note to clients.
The economy likely grew at a 2.4 percent annualized pace in
the quarter as weakness in net exports was balanced with decent
consumer spending, said Issa.
"Nonetheless, we see some scope for net exports to evolve in
a more constructive manner in the year ahead. We have argued
that the Canadian dollar will help provide a competitive boost
to exports, which will inevitably help the current account
deficit improve from the historical lows that it has hovered
around for nearly five years."
The fourth-quarter deficit was the largest since the third
quarter of 2012 and the fourth biggest on record. The figures
are seasonally adjusted. The year 2013 saw the second-biggest
deficit ever, of C$60.70 billion, down a touch from C$62.22
billion in 2012.
The third-quarter deficit was revised down to C$14.80
billion from C$15.47 billion, and the second-quarter gap to
C$15.21 billion from C$15.92 billion.
The report points to net trade subtracting about a
percentage point from overall fourth-quarter gross domestic
product growth, said Nathan Janzen, economist at RBC in Toronto.
Still, that weakness is not expected to be mirrored in
overall growth for the quarter, said Janzen, who expects earlier
strength in October and November likely offset an expected 0.3
percent weather-related drop in activity in December.
The consensus among economists broadly is for growth to have
slowed to an annualized 2.5 percent pace in the fourth quarter
from the previous quarter's 2.7 percent, according to a Reuters
poll.