OTTAWA May 29 Canada's current account deficit
narrowed to C$12.39 billion ($11.37 billion) in the first
quarter of 2014 thanks to a stronger performance by exporters,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Market analysts had expected a shortfall of C$13.10 billion.
Statscan revised the fourth quarter deficit down to C$15.64
billion from an initial C$16.01 billion.
The data show the struggling export sector - hit by a strong
Canadian dollar and weak markets - is starting to recover. Total
exports rose by C$6.51 billion to C$127.72 billion, the highest
level since the third quarter of 2008, thanks mostly to greater
shipments of energy.
The balance on international trade in goods posted a surplus
of C$1.56 billion, the first of its kind since the end of 2011.
The deficit on international transactions in services grew by
C$0.40 billion to C$6.25 billion.
Canadian investment in foreign securities was C$10.36
billion higher than foreign investment in Canadian securities,
the highest such gap since the fourth quarter of 2007.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
