(Adds data)
OTTAWA May 30 Canada's current account deficit
widened more than expected in the first quarter of the year on
an increase in imports of both good and services, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
The C$14.05 billion ($10.44 billion) gap in the first three
months of the year exceeded economists' expectations for a
deficit of C$12 billion. The fourth quarter was revised to a
deficit of C$11.78 billion from an initially reported deficit of
C$10.73 billion.
Overall, total goods imports rose C$4 billion to C$140.3
billion as Canada imported more energy products, as well as
motor vehicles and parts. That outpaced exports, which increased
by C$2.2 billion to C$138.5 billion.
The trade balance of goods swung to a deficit of C$1.82
billion, with larger trade gaps with non-U.S. countries
including Brazil and Germany. Stronger energy exports saw the
trade surplus with the United States, Canada's largest trading
partner, rise to C$11.89 billion.
Trade in services widened to a deficit of C$5.65 billion as
imports of commercial services edged up. The travel deficit also
rose as spending by Canadians visiting the United States
outpaced spending by U.S. tourists in Canada.
($1 = C$1.3460)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)