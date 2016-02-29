(Adds data from report)
OTTAWA Feb 29 Canada's current account deficit
widened modestly in the fourth quarter from a revised third
quarter, while the gap increased substantially in 2015 overall
from the year before, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Monday.
The current account gap increased to C$15.38 billion ($11.34
billion) in the final quarter of last year from a C$15.31
billion deficit in the third quarter.
The fourth-quarter reading came under economists' forecasts
for a deficit of C$15.60 billion, while the third quarter was
revised from an initially reported C$16.21 billion.
International transactions in goods narrowed to a C$4.78
billion deficit as imports declined more than exports. But the
goods balance hit a record C$23.65 billion deficit for the year
overall due to a slump in energy product exports.
For 2015, the current account deficit expanded to C$65.71
billion from 2014's C$44.89 billion.
($1 = $1.3558 Canadian)
