* Says labor scarcity will put upward pressure on wages
* Lower return on capital could lead to lower global rates
* Aging to reduce the growth in the economy's potential
* Boivin says important Canadians tackle household debt
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 4 The aging of Canada's
population will put upward pressure on wages as the pool of
available workers shrinks, and global aging might over time lead
to lower interest rates, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Jean
Boivin said on Wednesday.
Aging will also affect the potential of the economy, meaning
the level of activity at which it can operate without
inflationary pressures, and this is something the Bank of Canada
needs to assess, he said.
The high level of household debt in the country makes it
even more crucial that individuals adjust their savings behavior
and plan over a longer horizon, he said in a speech in Toronto.
"As our society ages, we can either accept a lower standard
of living or we can t ry to b e proactive and adjust ... The
stakes are high and we cannot afford to ignore them," Boivin
said.
"There is no free lunch in that context ; something will have
to give and someone will have to pick up the tab, s o th e least
we can do is accept this fact and ensure that the bill remains
small and that the burden is shared fairly."
The mechanism for upward pressure on wages would be that
with relatively fewer people left in the work force, employers
will compete to attract talent.
Taken in isolation, he said, the scarcity of labor relative
to capital could be expected to lead to higher wages and lower
returns on capital in advanced economies, and eventually to
persistently lower global interest rates.
Improved productivity, if any, would offset the downward
pressure on rates.
But Canada's tepid growth of productivity and potential
output has preoccupied the central bank. Boivin said the latest
estimate was for Canada's potential output to grow by 2.2
percent in 2014, and without the decline in working age
population it would be 0.2 perc entage poi nts higher.
"Aging is projected to continue to subtract from potential
output growth until the end of the current decade," he said.
He said Canada faced three options to avoid drastic declines
in living standards or shifting too much burden on the next
generations: more work, greater productivity and higher savings.
Without endorsing last week's federal budget, he said policy
steps could foster the needed adjustments and this was the
objective of some of the measures in the budget.
The budget raised to 67 from 65 the age of eligibility for
payments to seniors under its Old Age Security program, and
hiked the age of retirement to 65 from 60 for new federal
employees, starting next year.
Boivin also highlighted the important contribution of
immigration to dealing with the aging problem. The budget
announced plans to eliminate a backlog of stale applications by
foreign skilled workers so that immigrants whose skills are in
greater current demand can enter Canada faster.
He said a key challenge was to remove the barriers that keep
educated and skilled immigrants from working in their fields.