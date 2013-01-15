CALGARY, Alberta Jan 15 The government of
Alberta, which has warned about the impact on public coffers of
deeply discounted Canadian oil prices, said on Tuesday it will
deliver what is expected to be a miserly budget for the
country's top energy-producing province on March 7.
Premier Alison Redford's Progressive Conservatives have said
weak prices for heavy crude from the Western province's vast oil
sands may prevent a return to a hoped-for surplus in the
upcoming fiscal year, and that all of Alberta's government
departments will have to look for ways to reduce spending.
However, Redford also said this week that deep,
across-the-board spending cuts are not in the offing.
Heavy crude has recently sold for more than $40 a barrel
under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, due to limited pipeline
capacity to move the supplies to the United States as well as
delays to a U.S. refinery project that would boost demand for
the Alberta oil.
For the current budget year, the government has warned that
the deficit could be triple the initial estimate of C$886
million ($901 million).