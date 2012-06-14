OTTAWA, June 14 Canada's financial system
remains solid but could be hit by a worsening of the European
debt crisis, and further steps should be taken to bolster banks
against such shocks, a senior Bank of Canada official said on
Thursday.
"Canadian markets have remained relatively stable, and our
banks continue to have good access to wholesale funding
markets," Agathe Cote, deputy governor of the central bank, said
in prepared text of a speech she was delivering in Montreal.
"Nonetheless, a deterioration in the situation could have a
considerable effect on Canada through trade, confidence and
financial channels.
"Even though our financial system is solid, it is important
to take further steps to bolster its ability to absorb shocks.
The creation of a central counterparty for the repo market is a
step in that direction," she said.