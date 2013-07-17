OTTAWA, July 17 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz said on Wednesday he had never been an advocate for a
lower Canadian dollar and that the value of the currency would
always fluctuate.
Before taking over at the bank Poloz was head of Export
Development Canada, the country's export credit agency. Many
exporters complain they are finding it tough to deal with the
high value of the Canadian dollar.
"I was never an advocate for a lower dollar...the dollar is
delivered to us from markets. It's not something we get to
choose," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, saying
exporters were far more interested in demand growth.
"That will be more important to an exporter than whether the
dollar happens to be 96 (U.S. cents) today or 97 tomorrow or
what have you. Those fluctuations will always be there."