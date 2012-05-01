TORONTO May 1 Europe should not think that it will fix its financial crisis merely by shoring up the banks and restoring order to public finances, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

"This is a balance of payments crisis. It manifests itself in problems in the banking sector and some fiscal problems. But even if you fix the banks, which you need to do, and even if you get your budgets under control, which they need to do, you won't have solved an underlying problem, which is relative competitiveness, for example of Spain versus Germany," said Carney, who is also chair of the international Financial Stability Board.

He said this competitiveness challenge can only be solved, in the example he cited, by Spanish productivity going up relative to Germany, Spanish wages going down relative to Germany and/or German wages going up relative to Spain.