TORONTO May 1 Europe should not think that it
will fix its financial crisis merely by shoring up the banks and
restoring order to public finances, Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday.
"This is a balance of payments crisis. It manifests itself
in problems in the banking sector and some fiscal problems. But
even if you fix the banks, which you need to do, and even if you
get your budgets under control, which they need to do, you won't
have solved an underlying problem, which is relative
competitiveness, for example of Spain versus Germany," said
Carney, who is also chair of the international Financial
Stability Board.
He said this competitiveness challenge can only be solved,
in the example he cited, by Spanish productivity going up
relative to Germany, Spanish wages going down relative to
Germany and/or German wages going up relative to Spain.