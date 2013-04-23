April 23 Below are key quotes from an appearance
by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy
Governor Tiff Macklem:
CARNEY ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT LEVELS:
"I would say that as we sit here today, we are encouraged by
the fact that the rate of debt accumulation has slowed. We see
the prospect of stabilization this year of (the) debt to income
ratio. We're encouraged by the fact the level of housing starts
has come down to slightly below demographic demand, as we see
right now, there's still more adjustments to go. We're
encouraged by the evolution of house prices in a number of
markets. We're on the path to a balanced evolution of the
household sector and we all have to continue to be vigilant."