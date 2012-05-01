* BoC's Carney says high commodity prices not temporary
* Reiterates that some stimulus may need to be removed
* Says European crisis fiscal and balance-of-payment
* Says 2008 crisis showed need to balance markets with gov't
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, May 1 Commodity prices are likely to
remain high for longer than in previous booms, Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday, while repeating the
central bank's recent warning that interest rates may need to
rise.
Carney, asked to name potential mistakes that investors
could make, told a business audience that one error "would be to
think that ... current elevated levels of commodity prices are a
temporary phenomenon."
"Eventually, all commodity booms end, but this one in our
view will go on for some time," he said, n oting that Canada is
well positioned in a global "commodity super cycle."
The comments came after the central bank last month
surprised markets with unexpectedly hawkish language in its
interest rate announcement, fueling bets on a hike later this
year.
Carney reiterated that message on Tuesday.
"We've observed that with an economy that has been growing
above potential, with underlying inflation dynamics firming,
that some modest withdrawal of some of the exceptional
considerable monetary stimulus that's currently in place may
become appropriate," he said.
EUROPE PROBLEMS NOT JUST FISCAL
Carney, who is also chairman of the global Financial
Stability Board, cautioned that any rate hikes would be weighed
carefully within the context of international risks, such as
Europe's debt crisis, which he said Canada is not completely
insulated against.
He added that Europe should not think that it will fix its
problems merely by shoring up the banks and restoring order to
public finances because the euro zone also has a
balance-of-payments crisis.
"Even if you fix the banks, which you need to do, and even
if you get your budgets under control, which they need to do,
you won't have solved an underlying problem, which is relative
competitiveness, for example of Spain versus Germany," said
Carney.
He stressed that the problem can only be solved, in the
example he cited, by Spanish productivity going up relative to
Germany or Spanish wages becoming more competitive with
Germany's.
WARNING ON ROLE OF MARKETS
Carney, appearing in Toronto to accept a "Canadian of the
Year" award from a local speaking group, used his speech to
touch on broader issues including financial inequality, the
importance of a strong public service and the need to balance
the role of markets with government oversight.
"There is a need to rebalance the relationship between
governments and markets. Now we all know stagnation occurs when
governments dominate markets and it's not just the extreme of
communism but the cor poratist Eu rope in the '70s and '80s," he
said.
"But it's also true as we've just learned that sooner or
later disasters come if markets dominate, absolutely dominate
governments and we did see it in the run-up to this crisis."