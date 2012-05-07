* Murray says inflation target not obstacle to stability
VANCOUVER, May 7 The Bank of Canada's low
inflation mandate does not prevent it from acting, in
exceptional circumstances, to protect overall financial
stability, a senior official said on Monday.
Deputy Governor John Murray said it was a myth that
"focusing on price stability limits the Bank's ability to pursue
its other major objective, financial stability."
"While at times there may appear to be tensions between
these objectives, the two are in fact inextricably linked; it is
impossible to achieve one of them without maintaining the
other," Murray said in a speech to the Mortgage Brokers
Association of British Columbia.
The central bank's goal is to keep inflation at 2 percent.
But the bank also watches overall financial stability, and
Bank of Canada officials have previously voiced concerns over
the Canadian housing market, including the heated condo sector
in Vancouver and Toronto.
Yet the bank has indicated it is reluctant to hike interest
rates solely to combat soaring property prices because of the
effect it could have on the rest of the economy.
Murray reiterated that Canadian policymakers have a variety
of options.
"Although other policy levers, such as bank regulation and
macroprudential tools, are typically the first lines of defense
in ensuring financial stability, monetary policy can, in
exceptional circumstances, play a complementary role in
achieving this end," he said.
"Fortunately, there is enough flexibility in the present
monetary policy framework to do so while achieving our inflation
target over the medium term. One is not sacrificed for the
benefit of the other."
The Bank has warned repeatedly about high household debt
levels in Canada and last month pointed to the popularity of
home equity lines of credit as part of the problem.
Murray told the audience of mortgage brokers that these
credit lines are useful but don't come without dangers for some.
"Home equity loans (are) good, but for some, potentially a
little risky," he said in response to a question from the
audience.
Overall though, Murray said Canada was on a stronger footing
than many other countries. "We already have a fair degree of
financial stability in Canada. We're very fortunate," he said.