* Says risk from Europe is "very high"
* Sees some overvaluation in housing market
* Says Canadian financial system remains robust
* High household debt-to-income ratio still to rise
* China needs flexible FX rate to smooth c/a gap
OTTAWA, June 14 Canada's financial system
remains highly vulnerable to a further deepening of the European
debt crisis and to a correction in the housing market, which is
showing some overvaluation, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.
In its semi-annual Financial System Review, the bank said
that while Canada's financial system is still robust, the
overall risks to it are high, at the second-highest of the four
risk levels the bank has delineated. That level is the same as
in December, but the bank noted that in the interval conditions
in Europe had improved early this year but then deteriorated
again.
The central bank put the risk from euro sovereign debt at
the highest level due to widespread doubt about the capacity and
resolve of European policymakers to address unsustainable fiscal
situations and balance-of-payment problems, and undercapitalized
euro-area banks.
"If these issues are not dealt with in an orderly way, the
contagion effects on global financial conditions could be
significant," the bank said, calling on the Europeans to deepen
their union.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who also heads the
G20's financial regulatory task force, has been pushing for a
euro zone banking union. This week he applauded European
authorities' move to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125
billion) to rescue its banks as an important step towards such a
union.
Domestically, the bank said risk from high household debt
levels and a potential correction in the housing market were
elevated and had not diminished since December.
"The continued high level of activity and stretched
valuations in some segments of the housing market are of
increasing concern," it said.
While households are not adding to their debt as fast as
before, income growth is still not keeping up with debt
accumulation. So the bank expects the household debt-to-income
ratio to rise from the fourth quarter's 150.6 percent, a level
that is already higher than in the United States and Britain.
Low interest rates since the 2008-09 recession have
contributed to a heated housing market and the high household
debt. Policymakers are particularly worried about a condominium
boom in Toronto, while some reports suggest property prices are
gradually cooling in other parts of the country.
The bank said measures of housing affordability are broadly
unchanged from December and suggest some overvaluation.
The review made pointed remarks at China, urging it and
other countries to address current account imbalances.
"Among other things, this will require a more decisive move
toward market-determined exchange rates by economies with
current account surpluses, notably China," it said.