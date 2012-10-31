Oct 31 Below are key quotes from an appearance
by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday in Ottawa:
ON REASONS FOR ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY:
"As we've been discussing there are a lot of headwinds
against the Canadian economy from the rest of the world. There's
a challenge to encourage business to invest. There are pressures
on the currency. There are a variety of reasons why it's
advantageous to have very accommodative monetary policy and
that's what we have here in Canada, very accommodative monetary
policy. And monetary policy consistent with that 2 percent
inflation target."
ON HOUSING MARKET ADJUSTMENT:
"We're getting some mixed signs in terms of the evolution of
household imbalances. There's been a slowing in the rate of
growth in debt that is notable, we think that is continuing as
we speak. There has been signs of adjustment in the housing
market itself in various pockets ... the condo market is still
pretty hot. The other housing markets are adjusting and so we
with others are continuing to watch the situation and be
vigilant and will respond as appropriate."
ON STRENGTH OF THE CANADIAN DOLLAR:
"Despite the very considerable headwinds that this economy
faces from abroad, weakness in the United States one example,
weakness in Europe another obvious example, the strength of our
Canadian dollar which is related to that, we continue to grow
and our expectation is that we will over the course of the next
year take up the remaining amount of slack gradually."
ON GOVERNMENT BONDS AND MORTGAGE RATES:
"The other risk that individuals have to take into account
is not necessarily a bet on where Bank of Canada policy goes,
exclusively, because the mortgage rate obviously is a product
of where the bond market goes and well we're all familiar with
how low government bond rates are on a global basis. There are
scenarios where there could be an increase over time in
government bond rates, not because of monetary policy but
because of just the sheer level of borrowing and uncertainty
that develop on a global scale about the sustainability, so a
credit premium coming into those bonds, and so that would also
affect mortgage rates as well over time."
ON LIMITING THE SIZE OF CANADIAN BANKS
"If the question is should we, is our view that we should
have a specific cap on size in Canada, the answer would be no.
Do we have a cap on size in Canada? The answer is no. But is
there a competition policy in Canada, are there other financial
stability considerations? The answer of course is yes. And do
those effectively limit the degree of concentration and size?
Yes, certainly in terms of concentration and mergers, with the
ultimate responsibility being held by the minister of finance."
ON BANKS BEING "TOO BIG TO FAIL"
"There are two broader issues for a country like Canada that
need to be considered. The first is relative size of the
financial sector versus the economy as a whole we don't think
this is the case in Canada but there were other economies in the
world where the size of their financial sector was multiples of
their GDP."
"Every economy has to think about this question of ending
too big to fail, and ending the perception of too big to fail
and ... ending too big to fail is central to the agenda of the
Financial Stability Board and by extension to Canada as a whole.
There's a variety of mechanisms or policies that are necessary
to do that."
ON RISK OF HIGH DEBT-TO-INCOME RATIO
"When you're in a situation, as we are, where debt as a
whole is very high relative to income in the economy, the
possibility of procyclicality happening when there is a shock to
the economy, so there is a shock, unemployment goes up, some
people start to be unable to service their mortgage for obvious
reasons, that starts to hit house prices. That reduces the
willingness of people to buy houses. At the moment they hold
back as prices move down, and there is less activity in the
housing sector, there's more unemployment. These types of
procyclicalities can cause the problem. It's one of the reasons
why we obviously focus on the debt side and the liquidity and
the ability to service that debt side on a variety of
circumstances. All that said, our warnings about this issue are
driven from a position of the country and officials and
individuals being able to do something about it. The horse is
not out of the barn."