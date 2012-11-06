Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
* Adds University of Alberta CFO, PEI lawyer
* Board oversees bank administration, not monetary policy
TORONTO Nov 6 Canada appointed Alberta university executive Phyllis Clark and Prince Edward Island lawyer Derek Key to the Bank of Canada's board of directors on Tuesday.
The board provides general oversight of the management and administration of the central bank, but does not set monetary policy.
"Ms. Clark and Mr. Key bring significant financial, management and professional expertise to the Bank's Board," Canada's minister of finance Jim Flaherty said in a statement.
Clark, the University of Alberta's chief financial officer, previously held a similar position at York University in Toronto. She also served as assistant deputy minister for Ontario's finance department.
Key, a corporate commercial lawyer and partner with McInnis Cooper's Prince Edward Island office, has practiced for more than 25 years.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.