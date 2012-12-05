Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
* Rate decisions to be released one hour later than previously
* Quarterly forecasts to coincide with rate announcements
OTTAWA Dec 5 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that as of January 2013 it will publish its interest rate decisions at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) instead of 9 a.m.
"This new time takes into consideration the feedback gathered via consultation with market participants and other stakeholders," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank earlier this year announced scheduling changes for the publication of its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. These reports will now be released simultaneously with the rate decisions in January, April, July and October.
The MPRs will be published on Wednesdays and be followed by a press conference. The Bank of Canada's next interest rate announcement is Jan. 23.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.