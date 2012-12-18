TORONTO Dec 18 The Canadian government on
Tuesday said it had appointed Claire Kennedy to the board of the
country's central bank.
The addition of Kennedy to the board, which provides general
oversight of the management and administration of the Bank of
Canada but does not set monetary policy, comes six weeks after
two other appointments. Kennedy's appointment
takes membership of the board to 14.
Kennedy works on tax and corporate law at Bennett Jones LLP,
and sits on the University of Toronto's governing council. She
has previously worked at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and
served as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada.