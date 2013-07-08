* Sales growth outlook still positive, less so than Q1
survey
* Improved U.S. demand helps but competition intense
* Business investment still seen growing
* Poloz has said U.S. demand should boost investment
eventually
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, July 8 Canadian businesses expect higher
sales growth and more investment and employment in the year
ahead, helped by improving U.S. demand, but they remain wary
given the sluggish economy, a Bank of Canada poll showed on
Monday.
The survey of senior managers, taken from May 21 to June 13,
showed the balance of opinion on past sales had turned modestly
positive and the future sales outlook was also somewhat
positive, though less so than a quarter earlier.
"Expectations regarding the economic outlook remain muted.
Firms continue to express concerns about the prospects for
domestic demand," the central bank said.
"While many firms note that gradually improving U.S. demand
bodes well for their sales outlook, they generally expect U.S.
growth to be slow over the next 12 months and competitive
conditions in the U.S. market to remain intense."
Stephen Poloz said soon after becoming the bank's governor
last month that once U.S. demand for Canadian goods picked up,
business confidence would build, prompting more investment and
ultimately a proper economic recovery.
Business investment has grown more slowly than after
previous recessions, and Poloz voiced sympathy in June with
executives' caution in investing and said things should turn
around as confidence strengthened.
The survey showed the balance of opinion on investment - the
difference between the percentage expecting higher investment
and the percentage expecting lower investment - was positive but
declined to 9 from 12 in the first quarter and 20 in the fourth.
The balance of opinion on higher sales growth fell to 9
from 24 in the first quarter.
Businesses almost unanimously saw inflation remaining within
the central bank's target range of 1 to 3 percent over the next
two years, with an increasing share, 64 percent, seeing it
staying in the lower half of the band.
"The core message from the survey today notes a very subdued
demand outlook that despite some tightening in capacity
pressures sees little risk of inflation moving higher over the
next year," said David Tulk at TD Securities.
"Note that with inflation expected to carve out a trough in
the coming quarters and for demand to edge higher over the
balance of the year, it is difficult to make the case for more
monetary stimulus. The path of least resistance leaves the bank
firmly on the sidelines for an extended period of time."
Ninety-one percent of businesses expect to maintain or boost
employment, up from 87 percent in the first quarter.