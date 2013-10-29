Oct 29 Canadian exports of noncommodity goods
have failed to recover as expected due to an atypical U.S.
recovery and the loss of companies in the recession, with a
stronger Canadian dollar adding to the problem, Bank of Canada
officials said on Tuesday.
"The biggest reason exports have been weak is that the U.S.
economy, our major export market, has had the deepest recession
and the slowest recovery since the Great Depression. So that by
itself sets a weak track for an export recovery," Tiff Macklem,
senior deputy governor at the central bank, said in an
appearance before lawmakers alongside Governor Stephen Poloz.
The Bank of Canada held its key overnight rate unchanged at
1.0 percent last week, but surprised markets by signaling its
next move could just as well be a rate cut as a hike,
effectively ending the mildly hawkish stance it had held for a
year and a half.
Macklem said the strength of the Canadian dollar versus the
U.S. dollar is only part of the reason for the lagging exports.
"There are competitiveness factors, the (Canadian) dollar is
part of that. We estimate it's about two-thirds of that and
one-third is the weak productivity performance we've had over
the last decade," he said.
The bank has repeatedly expressed disappointment that
exports - a central plank of the Canadian economy - have not
bounced back as quickly as the bank's models had predicted.
Asked to explain its faulty forecasts, Poloz said the reason
is that the U.S. recovery is taking much longer than any
recovery from past crises, and he emphasized that many Canadian
companies simply vanished in the 2008-09 recession.
Now, he said, that trend is starting to reverse itself.
"The good news is we've seen a sudden increase in the
population of companies in 2013, which is very encouraging,"
Poloz said.
"It's the first evidence that we've seen since 2008 of what
I would call natural growth, which is the growth process that is
self-generating, self-sustaining, and I do believe that that
will bring more balance to the labor market performance as we go
through the next couple of years."