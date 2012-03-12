* Macklem says Brazil, Canada should promote FX flexibility
* Central bank role is price, financial stability
* Speech comes as Brazil extends tax to stem capital flows
* No mention of Canadian monetary policy in speech
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 12 Exchange rate
inflexibility between China and the United States is a source of
upward currency pressure in Canada and Brazil, and the two
countries should work through the G20 to promote currency
adjustments, the Bank of Canada's No. 2 policymaker said in Sao
Paulo on Monday.
"At the root of it, you've got the two biggest economies in
the world, the United States and China, and there's not enough
exchange rate flexibility between the two," Bank of Canada
Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said following a speech to
the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce.
Macklem said that limited flexibility in China was
"thwarting" the effect of monetary stimulus in the United States
and fuelling inflation in China. He said that two results of
this were insufficient global demand and "persistent upward
pressure" on Brazil and Canada's currencies.
Macklem said Brazil and Canada should address the issue
through G20 talks to promote currency adjustments. Macklem
praised Brazil for having brought "considerable attention,
rightfully so, to the difficulties we're seeing globally in
currency adjustments."
Blaming loose monetary policy in developed economies for the
heavy flow of foreign cash into her country, Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff - a left-wing militant turned technocrat - on
Monday extended the scope of a 6 percent tax on foreign
borrowing. Strong capital inflows have boosted
Brazil's currency and hurt industrial competitiveness.
In a speech that defended the pro-market focus of a
capitalist system, Macklem applauded Brazil's policies and its
record on reducing the gap between rich and poor.
He acknowledged that the global financial crisis had hit the
poor hardest and had increased inequality in many countries. But
Macklem said movements like Occupy Wall Street were wrong to
think the remedy was abandoning market-based economics.
"From the supporters of the Occupy Wall Street movement to
the editors at the Financial Times, the market economy is under
acute scrutiny," he told the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce.
"The economic record of our countries (Canada and Brazil) in
recent years provides an important counter-example to those
questioning capitalism," Macklem said. "Markets work better than
anything else. They have proven over time to be the best
generator of prosperity."
Macklem said countries needed a correct policy framework,
while central bankers needed to ensure prices and financial
markets remain stable.
He noted that Brazilian policies that had helped lift people
out of poverty went beyond social programs and included a move
to inflation targeting, a flexible exchange rate and fiscal
reforms.