* Poll shows sentiment improving overall in first quarter
* Outlook on sales growth rises sharply
* Capacity pressures reported to be easing
* Inflation seen at high end of range, other price
indicators soft
* Analysts see no rush to hike rates
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, April 9 Canadian business sentiment on
future sales rose to its highest level in two years in the first
quarter, and companies also expect to in crease investment and
hire more staff, the Bank of Canada's spring survey showed on
Monday.
The survey also found that the percentage of companies that
see the inflation rate at between 2 and 3 percent, the upper end
of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, rose to 63
percent from 51 percent, the most since 2007.
However, other indicators showed little pressure on
inflation. B usinesses reported some easing of capacity
pressures, contrary to analysts' expectations, an d slightly
fewer had labor shortages.
The percentage reporting that they would have some, or
significant, difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand
fell to 39 percent from 46 percent in the bank's winter survey.
"Some firms, notably those in the services sector, reported
that they could accommodate higher demand because of earlier
investments to expand capacity or because they have flexibility
in adjusting the scale of their operations," the bank said in
its release.
Market players watch the survey data for clues about the
Bank of Canada's next interest rate move. The bank has sounded a
bit more hawkish in recent statements, pr ompting talk of a rate
hike this year rather than next, as most analysts have forecast.
"Overall, the firmer growth expectations fit well with other
recent surveys, but the tame inflation readings should leave the
Bank of Canada in no hurry to start tightening just yet," said
Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets.
While business sentiment on inflation and sales could add
pressure on the bank to raise rates, the easing of capacity
pressures suggests there is no rush to do so.
The upbeat view on sales was the most marked change in the
survey, in which the bank conducted interviews with senior
managers at 100 companies from Feb. 21 to March 15.
Fifty-eight percent said they expected sales to grow at a
faster pace in the next year than in the past year, versus 37
percent who expected that in the December-January period.
The balance of opinion - the percentage of companies
expecting faster growth minus the percentage expecting slower
growth - rose to 22 from -4 previously. Th at was the best
showing since the first quarter of 2010.
The bank's next rate announcement is April 17, followed by
its quarterly economic projections the next day.
It has held its key rate unchanged since at 1.0 percent
since September 2010, and primary securities dealers forecast,
on average, no change until the third quarter of 2013.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the policy rate, show traders slightly lowered their bets of a
possible rate hike this year following the release of the Bank
of Canada's surveys.
A separate survey of senior loan officers showed overall
lending conditions eased for businesses in the first quarter.