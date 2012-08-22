* Export woes caused by weak markets, not strong C$ - Carney
* "We cannot devalue ourselves to prosperity," says Carney
TORONTO, Aug 22 The strong Canadian dollar is
not the main cause of the problems faced by exporters and Canada
cannot devalue itself to prosperity, Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
Speaking to the Canadian Autoworkers Union in Toronto,
Carney noted that Canada's export performance over the last
decade has been the second worst in the G20 grouping of major
and emerging nations.
"Some blame this on the persistent strength of the Canadian
dollar. While there is some truth in that, it is not the most
important reason," he said, describing over-exposure to the
mature and sluggish U.S. market as a more important factor.
"Net, our strong currency explains only about 20 percent of
our poor export performance."
Carney added: "We cannot devalue ourselves to prosperity or
cut ourselves off from the world and hope to rely on
ever-increasing borrowing by Canadian consumers."
The CAW been a tough critic of the strong Canadian dollar,
arguing that it inflates the cost of making cars in Canada.
The union launches talks with the Big Three Detroit car
companies later this year and will be seeking a share in the
firms' newfound profitability.
Carney said weak foreign demand and challenges such as the
strong dollar mean exports are likely to remain below their
pre-recession peak until the start of 2014.
He said Canada should focus on exporting to faster-growing
emerging nations, while firms needed to improve the skills of
workers and take advantage of new technology.
Near-record low interest rates have persuaded Canadians to
borrow heavily against the value of their property, driving
borrowing to record levels, and Carney noted that there were
signs of overbuilding and overvaluation in some parts of the
real estate market.
Repeating language the Bank used last month when it kept
interest rates unchanged, Carney said "some modest withdrawal of
the present considerable monetary policy stimulus" might become
appropriate.
Carney has taken a more hawkish line than most central
bankers, noting the Canadian economy's underlying momentum was
roughly in line with the potential that it has to grow.