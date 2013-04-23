OTTAWA, April 23 Outgoing Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday repeated the central bank's
warning that it expects its next move to be an interest rate
increase, even after recently cutting growth forecasts.
"The considerable monetary policy stimulus currently in
place will likely remain appropriate for a period of time, after
which some modest withdrawal will likely be required, consistent
with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target," he told a
Canadian parliamentary committee.
The Bank of Canada last week chopped its economic growth
forecasts and welcomed signs of a cooler housing market as it
left its benchmark lending rate unchanged.