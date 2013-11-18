MONTREAL Nov 18 The financial reform agenda
pursued by the Group of 20 leading economies has reduced the
risk of a financial collapse, taking some pressure off central
bankers, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said
on Monday.
"The substantial progress achieved in implementing the G20
financial reforms has made the global financial system safer,"
Macklem said in prepared remarks for a panel discussion at a
Montreal conference.
"Correspondingly, this risk is now weighing less on our
monetary policy decisions. For me, at least, that's one measure
of progress," he said.
Macklem said the job is not yet finished, however, and he
outlined four areas where regulators and banks must do more
work:
-setting leverage limits for banks;
-establishing a "bail-in regime", which allows failing banks
to be recapitalized;
-further strengthening the central counterparty system and
improving banks' risk disclosure;
-governance and culture of ethical practices.
Macklem provided no guidance on the Bank of Canada's
monetary policy or its outlook on the economy.
The central bank signaled last month it has no plans to
touch interest rates anytime soon, a major policy shift after 18
months of suggesting rate hikes were on the horizon. Inflation
has been persistently weak and growth disappointing. But the
central bank suggested rate cuts are off the table for now
because of record-high levels of personal debt.