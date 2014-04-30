GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
OTTAWA, April 30 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it will appoint Lynn Patterson, a special adviser to Governor Stephen Poloz and a former banker, as a deputy governor to replace retiring John Murray.
Since June, Patterson has served as special adviser to Poloz and senior representative for financial markets at the central bank's Toronto office. She has more than 25 years' experience in capital markets, risk oversight and senior management, and was previously president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Canada. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief