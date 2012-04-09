* Poll shows sentiment improving overall in first quarter

* Outlook on sales growth rises sharply

* Capacity pressures reported to be easing

* 63 pct see inflation in upper end of target range

OTTAWA, April 9 Canadian business sentiment brightened in the first quarter, with the outlook for sales growth rising sharply and with companies planning to increase investment and hire more staff, the Bank of Canada's spring survey showed on Monday.

The survey also found that the percentage of companies that see the inflation rate at between 2 and 3 percent, the upper end of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, rose to 63 percent from 51.

However, businesses surveyed reported some easing of capacity pressures, contrary to analysts' expectations. The percentage reporting that they would have some, or significant, difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand fell to 39 percent from 46 percent in the bank's winter survey.

Market players closely watch the survey data for clues about the timing of the Bank of Canada's next interest rate move. The bank has sounded a bit more hawkish in recent statements and while business sentiment on inflation and sales could add pressure on the bank to raise rates, the easing of capacity pressures suggests there is no rush to do so.

The upbeat view on sales was the most marked change reflected in the survey, in which the bank conducted interviews with senior managers at 100 companies from Feb. 21 to March 15.

Fifty-eight percent said they expected sales to grow at a faster pace in the next year than in the past year, versus 37 percent who said that in the previous survey in the December-January period. The balance of opinion - the percentage of companies expecting faster growth minus the percentage expecting slower growth - rose to 22 from -4 previously.