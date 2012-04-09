* Poll shows sentiment improving overall in first quarter
* Outlook on sales growth rises sharply
* Capacity pressures reported to be easing
* 63 pct see inflation in upper end of target range
OTTAWA, April 9 Canadian business sentiment
brightened in the first quarter, with the outlook for sales
growth rising sharply and with companies planning to increase
investment and hire more staff, the Bank of Canada's spring
survey showed on Monday.
The survey also found that the percentage of companies that
see the inflation rate at between 2 and 3 percent, the upper end
of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, rose to 63
percent from 51.
However, businesses surveyed reported some easing of
capacity pressures, contrary to analysts' expectations. The
percentage reporting that they would have some, or significant,
difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand fell to 39
percent from 46 percent in the bank's winter survey.
Market players closely watch the survey data for clues about
the timing of the Bank of Canada's next interest rate move. The
bank has sounded a bit more hawkish in recent statements and
while business sentiment on inflation and sales could add
pressure on the bank to raise rates, the easing of capacity
pressures suggests there is no rush to do so.
The upbeat view on sales was the most marked change
reflected in the survey, in which the bank conducted interviews
with senior managers at 100 companies from Feb. 21 to March 15.
Fifty-eight percent said they expected sales to grow at a
faster pace in the next year than in the past year, versus 37
percent who said that in the previous survey in the
December-January period. The balance of opinion - the percentage
of companies expecting faster growth minus the percentage
expecting slower growth - rose to 22 from -4 previously.