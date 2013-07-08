OTTAWA, July 8 Canadian businesses remain wary
of the coming 12 months despite slowly improving U.S. demand,
but still expect an improvement in sales growth as well as
higher investment and employment, a Bank of Canada poll showed
on Monday.
The survey of senior managers, taken from May 21 to June 13,
showed the balance of opinion on past sales had turned modestly
positive and the future sales outlook was also somewhat
positive, though slightly less so than three months earlier.
"Nonetheless, expectations regarding the economic outlook
remain muted. Firms continue to express concerns about the
prospects for domestic demand," the central bank said.
"While many firms note that gradually improving U.S. demand
bodes well for their sales outlook, they generally expect U.S.
growth to be slow over the next 12 months and competitive
conditions in the U.S. market to remain intense."