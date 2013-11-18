MONTREAL Nov 18 The financial reform agenda pursued by the Group of 20 leading economies has reduced the risk of a financial collapse somewhere in the world, taking some pressure off central bankers, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.

"Correspondingly, this risk is now weighing less on our monetary policy decisions. For me, at least, that's one measure of progress," Macklem said in prepared remarks to be delivered at a conference in Montreal.

Macklem's comments were focused on financial reform and risk management. He provided no guidance on the Bank of Canada's monetary policy or its outlook on the economy.