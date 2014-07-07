OTTAWA, July 7 Fewer Canadian firms expect to
have difficulty meeting a surge in demand than did in the first
quarter, the Bank of Canada said on Monday in a sign that
pressures on production capacity are lessening rather than
building.
The central bank's quarterly Business Outlook Survey said
overall business sentiment was little changed in the second
quarter, with expectations for sales growth remaining positive
and indications that business export sentiment is gradually
firming.
On production capacity, however, it said: "The pickup in
sales activity anticipated in recent surveys has been slow to
materialize, and firms have been making shorter-term investments
to better utilize and upgrade their existing capital." The
number of firms predicting difficulty in meeting unanticipated
demand fell to 34 percent from 45 percent in the first quarter.
The Bank of Canada watches the output gap closely for any
signs of inflation building. The survey also reported little
change in the percentage of firms facing labor shortages, 22
percent in the second quarter.
