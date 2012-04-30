OTTAWA, April 30 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor
Timothy Lane said on Monday it may become appropriate to
withdraw some of the considerable monetary policy stimulus the
central bank is providing, reiterating more hawkish language the
BOC introduced this month.
"In light of the reduced slack in the economy and firmer
underlying inflation, some modest withdrawal of the present
considerable monetary policy stimulus may become appropriate,
consistent with achieving the 2 percent inflation target over
the medium term," he said in a speech in Ottawa.
"The timing and degree of any such withdrawal will be
weighed carefully against domestic and global economic
developments."