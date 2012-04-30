OTTAWA, April 30 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on Monday it may become appropriate to withdraw some of the considerable monetary policy stimulus the central bank is providing, reiterating more hawkish language the BOC introduced this month.

"In light of the reduced slack in the economy and firmer underlying inflation, some modest withdrawal of the present considerable monetary policy stimulus may become appropriate, consistent with achieving the 2 percent inflation target over the medium term," he said in a speech in Ottawa.

"The timing and degree of any such withdrawal will be weighed carefully against domestic and global economic developments."