OTTAWA Nov 14 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said on Wednesday that monetary policy remains very stimulative in Canada and highlighted that soaring household debt is the biggest domestic risk to the economy.

Cote said Europe is stagnating and the United States is undergoing its slowest recovery since the Great Depression, according to a slide presentation published on the central bank's website. Cote was appearing at an event in Rimouski, Quebec.