Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Nov 21 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane repeated on Wednesday the central bank's message that rate hikes will likely be needed over time.
"Over time, some gradual withdrawal of monetary policy stimulus will likely be required, consistent with achieving the inflation-control target," he said in a prepared presentation he was giving on Wednesday in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Another part of the presentation noted that: "The Canadian economy continues to operate with a small amount of excess supply."
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.