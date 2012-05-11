LONDON May 11 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday that now is not the time for central banks
to abandon trusted frameworks, such as flexible inflation
targeting, with "low-for-long" policies.
Carney said that although current frameworks do not
guarantee financial stability, pursuing a policy of temporary
higher inflation is an uncertain and extreme response.
"Moving temporarily to a higher inflation target
risks un-anchoring inflation expectations and squandering the
hard-won gains of entrenched price stability," Carney said in
the opinion piece in the Financial Times.
"Higher and more uncertain inflation raises risk premiums
and real interest rates, and worsens debt dynamics," said
Carney, who also chairs the G20's Financial Stability Board.
He questioned the effectiveness of a new monetary regime
against flexible inflation targeting, which he described as "the
most successful monetary policy idea in history."
"Central banks are most effective when they operate with
clear and stable objectives."
"The pursuit of temporarily higher inflation could only work
if policy were anchored to a new target, such as nominal gross
domestic product - total output at market prices, unadjusted for
inflation," said Carney.