WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 4 Canadian business must
boost investment in machinery and equipment to help workers
become as productive as their U.S. counterparts, a top Bank of
Canada official said on Thursday.
Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada,
noted that Canadian business investment fell sharply during the
2009 recession and has recovered very slowly.
"This points to the fact that we need a sustained investment
boom in this country," he said in response to a question
following a speech in Winnipeg, Manitoba. "We have a lot of
ground to catch up. It's been solid, it hasn't been spectacular.
It needs to be better than solid and it needs to be sustained."