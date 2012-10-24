OTTAWA Oct 24 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney on Wednesday declined to say whether the government
should approve takeovers by foreign state-owned enterprises, but
said investors liked Canada.
Ottawa last week blocked a bid by Malaysian firm Petronas
for Progress Energy and is now deciding
whether to allow China's CNOOC Ltd to acquire Nexen
Inc.
Asked about takeovers by foreign state-owned firms, Carney
told a news conference: "Canada is an attractive investment
destination. And our challenge is how we use that capital which
comes into Canada and how we channel it most productively. I
wouldn't overplay the investment story."